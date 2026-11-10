Friends of La Belle Promenade

Friends of La Belle Promenade



Friday, November 20, 2026 | 6:30–9:00 PM

Flâneur Wines at the Carlton Grain Elevator



One vineyard. Many expressions. An evening among friends.



Be part of the first gathering of six esteemed wineries united by one extraordinary site, La Belle Promenade. Flâneur Wines, Patricia Green Cellars, Hazelfern Cellars, Suzor Wines, Martin Woods Winery, and Las Jaras Wines will share more than 10 distinct expressions of La Belle Promenade Vineyard, spanning Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, sparkling wine, Pinot Meunier and Aligoté.



The gathering comes at a moment of growing recognition for the vineyard. Wines from La Belle Promenade have earned critical acclaim, including a first-place ranking among Chardonnays for a wine grown entirely from the site at The 1976 Redo international blind tasting.



The evening will unfold as an intimate, cocktail-style tasting for just 65 guests, with winemakers and winery teams pouring their wines, sharing stories, and offering their unique perspectives on the vineyard through relaxed conversation.



Our friends at Hayward—named one of The New York Times’ 2026 America’s Best Restaurants and recognized by the James Beard Foundation—will bring their signature seasonal cooking to an abundant, Friendsgiving-inspired spread. Rather than a seated dinner, expect a festive experience designed for grazing gathering. Think a little retro holiday party, a little harvest feast, and very Hayward.



FEATURED WINES

Flâneur: 2024 La Belle Promenade Chardonnay

Flâneur: 2023 La Belle Promenade Pinot Noir

Martin Woods: 2023 La Belle Promenade Aligoté

Las Jaras: 2022 La Belle Promenade Pinot Noir

Las Jaras: 2023 La Belle Promenade Chardonnay

Patricia Green: 2023 La Belle Promenade Wädenswil Clone Pinot Noir

Patricia Green: 2023 La Belle Promenade Ghost Barn Block Pinot Noir

Suzor: 2024 La Belle Promenade Pinot Meunier

Suzor: 2024 La Belle Promenade Aligoté

Hazelfern: 2023 La Belle Promenade Pinot Noir



This is a rare opportunity to taste La Belle Promenade wines side by side with the people behind them, experiencing one celebrated vineyard through many distinct perspectives while raising a glass to the close of harvest.

Fee: $125