Location:Hayward
Map:209 N Kutch St, Carlton, OR 97111
Website:https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1328245&experienceId=495957&utm_source=external&utm_medium=referral%2Cvisa_restaurant_marketing&utm_campaign=shared%2CFriendsinTownHayward&dateTime=2025-08-28T17%3A30%3A00%3Futm_source%3Drestaurant_promo&partySize=2
All Dates:Aug 28, 2025

Friends in Town: Hayward x State Bird Provisions

The evening is part of Friends in Town, a national dining series from OpenTable and Visa that pairs acclaimed chefs across the country for just 35 dinners in 10 cities, available to eligible Visa credit cardholders. The Hayward dinner is the only event in this series being hosted in the Willamette Valley.

Chef Kari Shaughnessy of Hayward is excited to welcome Chef Stuart Brioza of San Francisco’s Michelin-starred State Bird Provisions for a one-night-only collaboration at Hayward.

For Oregon diners, it’s a rare chance to experience Chef Brioza’s bold, globally-inspired, small plates—like his cult-favorite “State Bird” fried quail—alongside Chef Shaughnessy’s experimental take on New Northwest cooking.

The two chefs will co-create a playful, peak-summer tasting menu inspired by their shared roots in Bay Area kitchens and creative friendship that began when Brioza visited Hayward last year.

Access to reservations is available exclusively to eligible Visa credit cardholders through OpenTable. Full details at OpenTable.com/visadining.

 

Fee: $135

On Thursday, August 28, Hayward will host its first-ever guest chef dinner in its new Carlton space.

Hayward
Hayward 97111 209 N Kutch St, Carlton, OR 97111
