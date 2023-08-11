 Calendar Home
Location:Bluebird Hill Cellars
Map:25059 Larson Rd, Monroe, Oregon 97456
All Dates:Jun 16, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 30, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 14, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 28, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 11, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 25, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 8, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Friday Night Wine and Dine

Join us from 5 to 8 pm for our special Friday Night Wine and Dine event!

Nicks Soul Food food card will be serving up the most authentic Southern Soul Food and BBQ in Oregon with styles and flavors of Texas to Louisiana to Alabama to the Carolinas. Pair that with a glass or bottle of Bluebird Hill award winning wines.

A recurring event every other Friday from June to September at Bluebird Hill Cellars!

