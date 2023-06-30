Location: Bluebird Hill Cellars Map: 25059 Larson Rd, Monroe, Oregon 97456 All Dates: Jun 16, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jun 30, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 14, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 28, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 11, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 25, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Sep 8, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm



Friday Night Wine and Dine

Join us from 5 to 8 pm for our special Friday Night Wine and Dine event!



Nicks Soul Food food card will be serving up the most authentic Southern Soul Food and BBQ in Oregon with styles and flavors of Texas to Louisiana to Alabama to the Carolinas. Pair that with a glass or bottle of Bluebird Hill award winning wines.