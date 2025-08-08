Friday Night Music Featuring Tiffany Bird

Blending country pop with R&B, Tiffany has developed a unique musical style, Country Soul, that captivates listeners. Collaborating with the talented, Grammy award-winning songwriter and producer Michael Farren, based in Nashville, and LA-based producer Troy Welsted, Tiffany has a few singles out already and is working on several more that will be released soon. Stay tuned for more music!