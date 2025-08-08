|Location:
|Tasting Room
|Map:
|17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|(503) 554-9572
|Email:
|olivia@appassionataestate.com
|Website:
|https://appassionataestate.com/events/
|All Dates:
Friday Night Music Featuring Tiffany Bird
Blending country pop with R&B, Tiffany has developed a unique musical style, Country Soul, that captivates listeners. Collaborating with the talented, Grammy award-winning songwriter and producer Michael Farren, based in Nashville, and LA-based producer Troy Welsted, Tiffany has a few singles out already and is working on several more that will be released soon. Stay tuned for more music!
Live music, glass and bottle service, dog friendly, and outside food welcome.