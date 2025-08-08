 Calendar Home
Location:Tasting Room
Map:17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: (503) 554-9572
Email:olivia@appassionataestate.com
Website:https://appassionataestate.com/events/
All Dates:Aug 8, 2025 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Friday Night Music Featuring Tiffany Bird

Blending country pop with R&B, Tiffany has developed a unique musical style, Country Soul, that captivates listeners. Collaborating with the talented, Grammy award-winning songwriter and producer Michael Farren, based in Nashville, and LA-based producer Troy Welsted, Tiffany has a few singles out already and is working on several more that will be released soon. Stay tuned for more music!

Live music, glass and bottle service, dog friendly, and outside food welcome.

Tasting Room
Tasting Room 17150 17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, Oregon 97132
August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable