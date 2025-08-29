 Calendar Home
Location:Appassionata Tating Room
Map:17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: (503) 554-9572
Email:olivia@appassionataestate.com
Website:https://appassionataestate.com/events/
All Dates:Aug 29, 2025 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Friday Night Music Featuring Steve Hale

An Oregon native, Steve Hale has been a singer, songwriter and producer in the Northwest for many years. He has composed music for modern dance, won an international song writing contest, co-authored three songs with Gino Vannelli, and was the lead singer in The Steve Farris Project (Mr. Mister) as well as leading his own bands, Kashmir and RIA. He has been featured on many other artists recordings and radio spots. He has three of his own albums: “Illusion” , “Words, Wire & Wood” and "The Spirit of Christmas”. These days you can always find him playing one of his favorite wineries with his singer/songwriter soul edged music in the tradition of Michael Bublé, Daryl Hall, Marvin Gaye, and Bill Withers.

Live music, glass and bottle service, dog friendly, and outside food welcome.

Appassionata Tating Room
Appassionata Tating Room 17150 17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, Oregon 97132
August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable