Friday Night Music Featuring Steve Hale

An Oregon native, Steve Hale has been a singer, songwriter and producer in the Northwest for many years. He has composed music for modern dance, won an international song writing contest, co-authored three songs with Gino Vannelli, and was the lead singer in The Steve Farris Project (Mr. Mister) as well as leading his own bands, Kashmir and RIA. He has been featured on many other artists recordings and radio spots. He has three of his own albums: “Illusion” , “Words, Wire & Wood” and "The Spirit of Christmas”. These days you can always find him playing one of his favorite wineries with his singer/songwriter soul edged music in the tradition of Michael Bublé, Daryl Hall, Marvin Gaye, and Bill Withers.