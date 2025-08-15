|Location:
|Tasting Room
|Map:
|17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|(503) 554-9572
|Email:
|olivia@appassionataestate.com
|Website:
|https://appassionataestate.com/events/
|All Dates:
Friday Night Music Featuring Matt & Sophia
Matt and Sophia are a musical pair from Portland, Oregon. They specialize in performing acoustic renditions of beloved songs by various artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Chris Isaak, Amy Winehouse, and The Beatles, among others.
Live music, glass and bottle service, dog friendly, and outside food welcome.