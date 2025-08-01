|Location:
|Tasting Room
|Map:
|17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|(503) 554-9572
|Email:
|olivia@appassionataestate.com
|Website:
|https://appassionataestate.com/events/
|All Dates:
Friday Night Music Featuring Lisa James
A singer and guitarist, Lisa has been performing for over a decade, creating warm, family-friendly shows that invite people of all ages to feel included. She often brings small percussion instruments for kids to play, turning shows into a shared experience. Her songs—whether about falling in love, losing someone, or just making it through the day—always come back to the idea that every song is a love song, even the ones that come from grief.
Live music, glass and bottle service, dog friendly, and outside food welcome