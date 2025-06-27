|Location:
Tasting Room
|Map:
17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
(503) 554-9572
|Email:
olivia@appassionataestate.com
|Website:
https://appassionataestate.com/events/
|All Dates:
Friday Night Music Featuring Dylan Santiago
Settle on the patio with a glass of wine in hand or a bottle for the table, graze on delicious small bites, and let the music set the mood for the weekend ahead.
Tasting Room
17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, Oregon 97132