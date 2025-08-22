|Location:
|Tasting Room
|Map:
|17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|(503) 554-9572
|Email:
|olivia@appassionataestate.com
|Website:
|https://appassionataestate.com/events/
|All Dates:
Friday Night Music Featuring David Elan
David Elan is an award winning singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has been performing and teaching music around the country for over 30 years. As a one-man band David plays multiple instruments, including bass guitar and melodica, while using a loop pedal to create layers of music that simulate a full band. His original music draws from such diverse influences as Rock, Jazz, Blues, R&B, Classical, Hip-Hop, and Folk. His repertoire of popular music spans centuries, from Bach to The Beatles to Bossa Nova and beyond.
Live music, glass and bottle service, dog friendly, and outside food welcome.