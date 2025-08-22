Friday Night Music Featuring David Elan

David Elan is an award winning singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has been performing and teaching music around the country for over 30 years. As a one-man band David plays multiple instruments, including bass guitar and melodica, while using a loop pedal to create layers of music that simulate a full band. His original music draws from such diverse influences as Rock, Jazz, Blues, R&B, Classical, Hip-Hop, and Folk. His repertoire of popular music spans centuries, from Bach to The Beatles to Bossa Nova and beyond.