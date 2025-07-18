 Calendar Home
Location:Tasting Room
Map:17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: (503) 554-9572
Email:olivia@appassionataestate.com
Website:https://appassionataestate.com/events/
Jul 18, 2025 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Friday Night Music Featuring Bre Paletta

Brē entered the music scene in the early 2000s as a teenage lyricist for some of Portland, Oregon's most well-respected artists. She went on to front the beloved folk-pop band Rye Hollow, co-fronted harmony heavy alt-rock band The Sale, has been a backup singer for NW legend Stephanie Schneiderman for over a decade and now leads her own ethereal ensemble. She has opened for the likes of Nahko & Medicine for the People, the Cowboy Junkies and Tori Amos

Live Music, glass and bottle service, dog friendly, and outside food welcome.

