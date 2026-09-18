Friday Night Music at the Estate

September 18 2026 - Lisa James Bennett



A singer and guitarist, Lisa has been performing for over a decade, creating warm, family-friendly shows that invite people of all ages to feel included. She often brings small percussion instruments for kiddos to play, turning shows into a shared experience. She writes about falling in love, loss, and just making it through the day. She believes that every song is a love song, even ones that come from grief.







September 25 2026 - Justin Mandela







Justin Mandell is a Portland-based guitarist specializing in jazz, blues, soul, and instrumental interpretations of classic songs. With a background in jazz performance, his playing blends rich improvisation, melodic arrangements, and influences spanning the jazz tradition, blues, and American popular music.