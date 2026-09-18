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Location:Appassionata Estate
Map:17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-554-9572
Email:veronica@appassionataestate.com
Website:https://block55.app/location/appassionata
All Dates:Sep 18, 2026 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Sep 25, 2026 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Friday Night Music at the Estate

September 18 2026 - Lisa James Bennett

A singer and guitarist, Lisa has been performing for over a decade, creating warm, family-friendly shows that invite people of all ages to feel included. She often brings small percussion instruments for kiddos to play, turning shows into a shared experience. She writes about falling in love, loss, and just making it through the day. She believes that every song is a love song, even ones that come from grief.



September 25 2026 - Justin Mandela



Justin Mandell is a Portland-based guitarist specializing in jazz, blues, soul, and instrumental interpretations of classic songs. With a background in jazz performance, his playing blends rich improvisation, melodic arrangements, and influences spanning the jazz tradition, blues, and American popular music.

Each Friday, a different musician will play on the patio. Glasses and bottles will be available for Purchase. Bring friends, Family, and pets!

Appassionata Estate
Appassionata Estate 17150 17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
September (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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