|Location:
|Appassionata Estate
|Map:
|17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-554-9572
|Email:
|veronica@appassionataestate.com
|Website:
|https://block55.app/location/appassionata
|All Dates:
Friday Night Music at the Estate
September 18 2026 - Lisa James Bennett
A singer and guitarist, Lisa has been performing for over a decade, creating warm, family-friendly shows that invite people of all ages to feel included. She often brings small percussion instruments for kiddos to play, turning shows into a shared experience. She writes about falling in love, loss, and just making it through the day. She believes that every song is a love song, even ones that come from grief.
September 25 2026 - Justin Mandela
Justin Mandell is a Portland-based guitarist specializing in jazz, blues, soul, and instrumental interpretations of classic songs. With a background in jazz performance, his playing blends rich improvisation, melodic arrangements, and influences spanning the jazz tradition, blues, and American popular music.
Each Friday, a different musician will play on the patio. Glasses and bottles will be available for Purchase. Bring friends, Family, and pets!