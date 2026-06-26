|Location:
|Appassionata Estate
|Map:
|17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-554-9572
|Email:
|veronica@appassionataestate.com
|Website:
|https://block55.app/location/appassionata
|All Dates:
Friday Night Music at the Estate
Starting June 26th, Friday Night Music on the Patio is the place to be.
Each Friday, a different musician will play on the patio. Glasses, Bottles, and Signature Drinks will be available for Purchase. Bring friends, Family, and pets!
June 26th 2026 - Tiffany Bird
July 3rd 2026 - Wil Kinky
July 10th 2026 - Rob Rainwater
July 17th 2026 - David Elan
July 24th 2026 - Matt & Sophia
July 31st 2026 - Steve Hale
August 7th 2026 - Ben Finley and Ivan Alamo
August 14th 2026 - Mark Seymour
August 21st 2026 - McKayla Marie
August 28th 2026 - Bobby Turner
Email veronica@appassionataestate.com with questions
Each Friday, a different musician will play on the patio. Eat, Drink, and Be Merry!