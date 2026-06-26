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Location:Appassionata Estate
Map:17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-554-9572
Email:veronica@appassionataestate.com
Website:https://block55.app/location/appassionata
All Dates:Jun 26, 2026 - Aug 28, 2026 Friday Evenings

Friday Night Music at the Estate

Starting June 26th, Friday Night Music on the Patio is the place to be.

Each Friday, a different musician will play on the patio. Glasses, Bottles, and Signature Drinks will be available for Purchase. Bring friends, Family, and pets!

June 26th 2026 - Tiffany Bird
July 3rd 2026 - Wil Kinky
July 10th 2026 - Rob Rainwater
July 17th 2026 - David Elan
July 24th 2026 - Matt & Sophia
July 31st 2026 - Steve Hale
August 7th 2026 - Ben Finley and Ivan Alamo
August 14th 2026 - Mark Seymour
August 21st 2026 - McKayla Marie
August 28th 2026 - Bobby Turner

Email veronica@appassionataestate.com with questions

Each Friday, a different musician will play on the patio. Eat, Drink, and Be Merry!

Appassionata Estate
Appassionata Estate 17150 17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
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