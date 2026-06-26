Friday Night Music at the Estate

Starting June 26th, Friday Night Music on the Patio is the place to be.



Each Friday, a different musician will play on the patio. Glasses, Bottles, and Signature Drinks will be available for Purchase. Bring friends, Family, and pets!



June 26th 2026 - Tiffany Bird

July 3rd 2026 - Wil Kinky

July 10th 2026 - Rob Rainwater

July 17th 2026 - David Elan

July 24th 2026 - Matt & Sophia

July 31st 2026 - Steve Hale

August 7th 2026 - Ben Finley and Ivan Alamo

August 14th 2026 - Mark Seymour

August 21st 2026 - McKayla Marie

August 28th 2026 - Bobby Turner



Email veronica@appassionataestate.com with questions