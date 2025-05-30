Friday Night Live Featuring Time Machine PDX

🎶 Friday Night Live at Oak Knoll Winery 🎶

Featuring: Time Machine PDX – Portland’s ultimate throwback party band!



📅 Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM



🎟️ Tickets:



$15 Advance (21+ event)



$10 Members (up to 4 tickets)



$20 At the Door (after 4 PM on concert day)



🍖 Food Truck: Up in Smoke BBQ

🥨 Additional snacks available for purchase



🚫 No outside beverages (including water) – outside food is welcome

🐾 No pets

❌ No refunds for no-shows



Get ready for a night of classic hits, delicious eats, and fun vibes in the vines! 🎉🍷🎸

Fee: $15.00