|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
5036488198
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Friday-Night-Live-Time-Machine-PDX
|All Dates:
Friday Night Live Featuring Time Machine PDX
🎶 Friday Night Live at Oak Knoll Winery 🎶
Featuring: Time Machine PDX – Portland’s ultimate throwback party band!
📅 Date: Friday, May 30, 2025
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
🎟️ Tickets:
$15 Advance (21+ event)
$10 Members (up to 4 tickets)
$20 At the Door (after 4 PM on concert day)
🍖 Food Truck: Up in Smoke BBQ
🥨 Additional snacks available for purchase
🚫 No outside beverages (including water) – outside food is welcome
🐾 No pets
❌ No refunds for no-shows
Get ready for a night of classic hits, delicious eats, and fun vibes in the vines! 🎉🍷🎸
Fee: $15.00
Dance through the decades with Time Machine PDX—Portland’s ultimate throwback band!