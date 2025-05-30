 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Friday-Night-Live-Time-Machine-PDX
All Dates:May 30, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Friday Night Live Featuring Time Machine PDX

🎶 Friday Night Live at Oak Knoll Winery 🎶
Featuring: Time Machine PDX – Portland’s ultimate throwback party band!

📅 Date: Friday, May 30, 2025
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

🎟️ Tickets:

$15 Advance (21+ event)

$10 Members (up to 4 tickets)

$20 At the Door (after 4 PM on concert day)

🍖 Food Truck: Up in Smoke BBQ
🥨 Additional snacks available for purchase

🚫 No outside beverages (including water) – outside food is welcome
🐾 No pets
❌ No refunds for no-shows

Get ready for a night of classic hits, delicious eats, and fun vibes in the vines! 🎉🍷🎸

 

Fee: $15.00

Dance through the decades with Time Machine PDX—Portland’s ultimate throwback band!

May (2025)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


