|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0222/friday-night-live--vinyl-echos-may-15
|All Dates:
Friday Night Live featuring the Vinyl Echoes
Friday Night Live – Vinyl Echos
📅 Date: Friday, May 15, 2026
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Doors open at 5:00 PM)
🎧 Listen Here: (insert link)
🎟 Tickets
General Admission: $15
Club Members: $10 (limit 4, must be logged in)
🛑 Online sales close at 4 PM on event day
🎸 The Vibe
Vinyl Echos is bringing the kind of sound that sneaks into your soul and refuses to leave.
Think toe-tapping, glass-clinking, “okay just one more song” energy all night long.
🍔 Food & Drink
🚚 Food Truck: Boro Burgers
🌭 Bring your own food or grab something on-site
🚫 No outside beverages allowed (yes, that includes water)
🚨 Good to Know
🔞 21+ only
🐶 No pets
🎟 Grab your tickets, rally your crew, and let’s make Friday night louder than your group chat.
Fee: $15.00
Live music, bold vibes, and a dance-worthy night with Vinyl Echos—don’t miss it!