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Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0222/friday-night-live--vinyl-echos-may-15
All Dates:May 15, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Friday Night Live featuring the Vinyl Echoes

Friday Night Live – Vinyl Echos
📅 Date: Friday, May 15, 2026
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Doors open at 5:00 PM)
🎧 Listen Here: (insert link)

🎟 Tickets


General Admission: $15


Club Members: $10 (limit 4, must be logged in)


🛑 Online sales close at 4 PM on event day

🎸 The Vibe
Vinyl Echos is bringing the kind of sound that sneaks into your soul and refuses to leave.
Think toe-tapping, glass-clinking, “okay just one more song” energy all night long.

🍔 Food & Drink
🚚 Food Truck: Boro Burgers
🌭 Bring your own food or grab something on-site
🚫 No outside beverages allowed (yes, that includes water)

🚨 Good to Know


🔞 21+ only


🐶 No pets



🎟 Grab your tickets, rally your crew, and let’s make Friday night louder than your group chat.

 

Fee: $15.00

Live music, bold vibes, and a dance-worthy night with Vinyl Echos—don’t miss it!

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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