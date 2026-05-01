Friday Night Live featuring the Vinyl Echoes

Friday Night Live – Vinyl Echos

📅 Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Doors open at 5:00 PM)

🎧 Listen Here: (insert link)



🎟 Tickets





General Admission: $15





Club Members: $10 (limit 4, must be logged in)





🛑 Online sales close at 4 PM on event day



🎸 The Vibe

Vinyl Echos is bringing the kind of sound that sneaks into your soul and refuses to leave.

Think toe-tapping, glass-clinking, “okay just one more song” energy all night long.



🍔 Food & Drink

🚚 Food Truck: Boro Burgers

🌭 Bring your own food or grab something on-site

🚫 No outside beverages allowed (yes, that includes water)



🚨 Good to Know





🔞 21+ only





🐶 No pets







🎟 Grab your tickets, rally your crew, and let’s make Friday night louder than your group chat.

Fee: $15.00