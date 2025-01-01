 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0218/friday-night-live--strawberry-roan-january-9
All Dates:Jan 9, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Friday Night Live Featuring Strawberry Roan

📅Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

⏰Time: 6PM - 9PM (Doors open at 5:00PM)

General Admission: 15.00

Club Members: $10 per person (Limit 4 tickets per member – must sign in to purchase)

This is a 21 and up Event ONLY

🛑 Online Registration Closes at 4PM on Event Day

Food Trucks On-Site:
Boro Burger

Things to Know:
🚫 No outside beverages allowed of any kinda
🌭 You can bring your own food or purchase from vendors
🐶 NO PETS

🎟️ Get your tickets now & join us for a night of great music and fun! 🎶🔥

 

Fee: $15.00

Good wine, live tunes, unforgettable nights at Oak Knoll Winery featuring Strawberry Roan

