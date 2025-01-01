|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|5036488198
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0218/friday-night-live--strawberry-roan-january-9
Friday Night Live Featuring Strawberry Roan
📅Date: Friday, January 9, 2026
⏰Time: 6PM - 9PM (Doors open at 5:00PM)
General Admission: 15.00
Club Members: $10 per person (Limit 4 tickets per member – must sign in to purchase)
This is a 21 and up Event ONLY
🛑 Online Registration Closes at 4PM on Event Day
Food Trucks On-Site:
Boro Burger
Things to Know:
🚫 No outside beverages allowed of any kinda
🌭 You can bring your own food or purchase from vendors
🐶 NO PETS
🎟️ Get your tickets now & join us for a night of great music and fun! 🎶🔥
Fee: $15.00
Good wine, live tunes, unforgettable nights at Oak Knoll Winery featuring Strawberry Roan