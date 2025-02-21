Friday Night Live Featuring Strawberry Roan

🎶 Friday Night Live Concert Series 🎤

Featuring: Strawberry Roan



📅 Date: February 21, 2024

🕕 Time: 6 PM – 9 PM





Get ready for an incredible evening of live music with the talented Strawberry Roan! Gather your friends and enjoy a fun night out filled with great music and good vibes.



🎟 General Admission: $15 per person (21+ only)

⭐ Members: $10 per person (up to 4 tickets)

🚪 At the Door: $20 (after 4 PM on the concert date)

What You Need to Know:

21+ Event: This is an adults-only evening

Outside Food: You’re welcome to bring your own food! OR Westside Pizza House will be here offering their tasty pizzas for purchase

No Outside Beverages: Including water. We’ve got you covered with drinks available for purchase.

Charcuterie, snack packs, meat, cheese, crackers, and other tasty options will be available to enhance your experience.



Refund Policy: No refunds for no-shows – plan accordingly.

No Pets Allowed: Please leave your furry friends at home.

Don’t miss this opportunity to unwind, enjoy amazing live music, and make memories with friends.



🎟 Secure your tickets now and save the date!

Fee: $15.00