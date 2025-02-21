 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Friday-Night-Live-Strawberry-Roan-Feb
All Dates:Feb 21, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Friday Night Live Featuring Strawberry Roan

🎶 Friday Night Live Concert Series 🎤
Featuring: Strawberry Roan

📅 Date: February 21, 2024
🕕 Time: 6 PM – 9 PM


Get ready for an incredible evening of live music with the talented Strawberry Roan! Gather your friends and enjoy a fun night out filled with great music and good vibes.

🎟 General Admission: $15 per person (21+ only)
⭐ Members: $10 per person (up to 4 tickets)
🚪 At the Door: $20 (after 4 PM on the concert date)
What You Need to Know:
21+ Event: This is an adults-only evening
Outside Food: You’re welcome to bring your own food! OR Westside Pizza House will be here offering their tasty pizzas for purchase
No Outside Beverages: Including water. We’ve got you covered with drinks available for purchase.
Charcuterie, snack packs, meat, cheese, crackers, and other tasty options will be available to enhance your experience.

Refund Policy: No refunds for no-shows – plan accordingly.
No Pets Allowed: Please leave your furry friends at home.
Don’t miss this opportunity to unwind, enjoy amazing live music, and make memories with friends.

🎟 Secure your tickets now and save the date!

 

Fee: $15.00

🎶 Get Ready for a Night of Music Magic with Catherine Loyer and Strawberry Roan! 🎤

Oak Knoll Winery
