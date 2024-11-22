|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Friday-Night-Live-Strawberry-Roan-11-22
|All Dates:
Friday Night Live featuring Strawberry Roan
Friday nights at Oak Knoll are hopping! Groove with us at our Friday Night Live Concert Series
Featuring Strawberry Roan
Date: November 22,, 2024
Time: 6pm – 9pm
Cost: $10 per person (this is a 21 and up event only)
At the Door: $15 (after 4pm on concert date)
Food Truck TBD
You may bring outside food.
No OUTSIDE Beverages, including water are allowed.
We have charcuterie, Snack packs, meat, cheese, crackers, and many other food items.
No refunds for no-shows.
No pets
Fee: $10.00
Join us as we bring the music indoors! Friday Night Live featuring Strawberry Roan!