Friday Night Live featuring Strawberry Roan

Friday nights at Oak Knoll are hopping! Groove with us at our Friday Night Live Concert Series

Featuring Strawberry Roan



Date: November 22,, 2024

Time: 6pm – 9pm

Cost: $10 per person (this is a 21 and up event only)

At the Door: $15 (after 4pm on concert date)

Food Truck TBD

You may bring outside food.

No OUTSIDE Beverages, including water are allowed.

We have charcuterie, Snack packs, meat, cheese, crackers, and many other food items.

No refunds for no-shows.

No pets

