Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Friday-Night-Live-River-Divide-March
All Dates:Mar 7, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Friday Night Live Featuring River Divide Band


Friday Night Live Concert Series: Featuring River Divide
Join us for an unforgettable evening of live music, delicious food, and great wine at Oak Knoll Winery!

🎸 Featuring: River Divide
📅 Date: Friday, March 7, 2025
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
📍 Location: Oak Knoll Winery

Ticket Prices:

$15 per person (21+ event only)
$10 per person for members (up to 4 tickets)
$20 at the door (after 4 PM on concert day)
Food & Beverage:

Westside Pizza House will be on-site selling their delicious pizza.
Bring your own food if you’d like, but outside beverages, including water, are not allowed.
Enjoy a variety of options available for purchase, including charcuterie, snack packs, meats, cheeses, crackers, and more.
Additional Info:

No refunds for no-shows.
This event is for adults aged 21 and older.
Tickets are required and can be purchased ahead of time.
Don’t miss this exciting evening of music, food, and fun! 🎶🍷

 

Fee: $15

Enjoy live music, great wine, and good vibes with River Divide at Oak Knoll Winery!

