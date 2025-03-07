|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Friday-Night-Live-River-Divide-March
|All Dates:
Friday Night Live Featuring River Divide Band
Friday Night Live Concert Series: Featuring River Divide
Join us for an unforgettable evening of live music, delicious food, and great wine at Oak Knoll Winery!
🎸 Featuring: River Divide
📅 Date: Friday, March 7, 2025
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
📍 Location: Oak Knoll Winery
Ticket Prices:
$15 per person (21+ event only)
$10 per person for members (up to 4 tickets)
$20 at the door (after 4 PM on concert day)
Food & Beverage:
Westside Pizza House will be on-site selling their delicious pizza.
Bring your own food if you’d like, but outside beverages, including water, are not allowed.
Enjoy a variety of options available for purchase, including charcuterie, snack packs, meats, cheeses, crackers, and more.
Additional Info:
No refunds for no-shows.
This event is for adults aged 21 and older.
Tickets are required and can be purchased ahead of time.
Don’t miss this exciting evening of music, food, and fun! 🎶🍷
Fee: $15
Enjoy live music, great wine, and good vibes with River Divide at Oak Knoll Winery!