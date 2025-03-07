Friday Night Live Featuring River Divide Band



Friday Night Live Concert Series: Featuring River Divide

Join us for an unforgettable evening of live music, delicious food, and great wine at Oak Knoll Winery!



🎸 Featuring: River Divide

📅 Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 Location: Oak Knoll Winery



Ticket Prices:



$15 per person (21+ event only)

$10 per person for members (up to 4 tickets)

$20 at the door (after 4 PM on concert day)

Food & Beverage:



Westside Pizza House will be on-site selling their delicious pizza.

Bring your own food if you’d like, but outside beverages, including water, are not allowed.

Enjoy a variety of options available for purchase, including charcuterie, snack packs, meats, cheeses, crackers, and more.

Additional Info:



No refunds for no-shows.

This event is for adults aged 21 and older.

Tickets are required and can be purchased ahead of time.

Don’t miss this exciting evening of music, food, and fun! 🎶🍷

Fee: $15