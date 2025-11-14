Friday Night Live Featuring Hit Machine

Friday Night Live - Hit Machine - November 14



📅Date: Friday, November 14, 2025



⏰Time: 6PM - 9PM (Doors open at 5:00PM)



General Admission: 15.00



Club Members: $10 per person (Limit 4 tickets per member – must sign in to purchase)



This is a 21 and up Event ONLY



🛑 Online Registration Closes at 4PM on Event Day



Food Trucks On-Site:

Westside Pizza House



Things to Know:

🚫 No outside beverages allowed of any kind

🌭 You can bring your own food or purchase from vendors

🐶 NO PETS



🎟️ Get your tickets now & join us for a night of great music and fun! 🎶🔥

Fee: $15.00