Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0192/Friday-Night-Live--Hit-Machine--November-14
All Dates:Nov 14, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Friday Night Live Featuring Hit Machine

Friday Night Live - Hit Machine - November 14

📅Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

⏰Time: 6PM - 9PM (Doors open at 5:00PM)

General Admission: 15.00

Club Members: $10 per person (Limit 4 tickets per member – must sign in to purchase)

This is a 21 and up Event ONLY

🛑 Online Registration Closes at 4PM on Event Day

Food Trucks On-Site:
Westside Pizza House

Things to Know:
🚫 No outside beverages allowed of any kind
🌭 You can bring your own food or purchase from vendors
🐶 NO PETS

🎟️ Get your tickets now & join us for a night of great music and fun! 🎶🔥

 

Fee: $15.00

Join us as we welcome Hit Machine indoors!

Oak Knoll Winery
29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
