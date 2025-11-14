|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0192/Friday-Night-Live--Hit-Machine--November-14
|All Dates:
Friday Night Live Featuring Hit Machine
Friday Night Live - Hit Machine - November 14
📅Date: Friday, November 14, 2025
⏰Time: 6PM - 9PM (Doors open at 5:00PM)
General Admission: 15.00
Club Members: $10 per person (Limit 4 tickets per member – must sign in to purchase)
This is a 21 and up Event ONLY
🛑 Online Registration Closes at 4PM on Event Day
Food Trucks On-Site:
Westside Pizza House
Things to Know:
🚫 No outside beverages allowed of any kind
🌭 You can bring your own food or purchase from vendors
🐶 NO PETS
🎟️ Get your tickets now & join us for a night of great music and fun! 🎶🔥
Fee: $15.00
Join us as we welcome Hit Machine indoors!