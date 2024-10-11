 Calendar Home
Friday Night Live featuring Hit Machine

Get the party started with our Friday Night Live Concert Series
Featuring Hit Machine

Date: October 11, 2024
Time: 6pm – 9pm
Cost: $10 per person (this is a 21 and up event only)
At the Door: $15 (after 4pm on concert date)
Food Truck to be announced
You may bring outside food.
No OUTSIDE Beverages, including water, are allowed.
We have charcuterie, Snack packs, meat, cheese, crackers, and many other food items.
No refunds for no-shows.
No pets

 

Fee: $10.00

Join us as we bring the music indoors! Friday Night Live featuring Hit Machine!

Oak Knoll Winery
