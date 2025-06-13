Friday Night Live featuring Don't Tell Mary

🎉 Don’t Tell Mary is taking over the winery! 🎉



📅 Friday, June 13, 2025

⏰ 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM



🎟️ Tickets:

• Advance: $15 (21+ only)

• Members: $10 (up to 4 tickets)

• Door: $20 (after 4 PM)



🚚 Food Truck: West Coast Phylliz 🥪🔥



Crank up the fun with an electrifying night of live music, mouthwatering eats, and all the wine you love. Grab your crew and let’s make it a night to remember! 🍷🎶💃

Fee: $15.00