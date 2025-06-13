|Location:
Oak Knoll Winery
29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
5036488198
info@oakknollwinery.com
https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Friday-Night-Live-Dont-Tell-Mary
Friday Night Live featuring Don't Tell Mary
🎉 Don’t Tell Mary is taking over the winery! 🎉
📅 Friday, June 13, 2025
⏰ 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
🎟️ Tickets:
• Advance: $15 (21+ only)
• Members: $10 (up to 4 tickets)
• Door: $20 (after 4 PM)
🚚 Food Truck: West Coast Phylliz 🥪🔥
Crank up the fun with an electrifying night of live music, mouthwatering eats, and all the wine you love. Grab your crew and let’s make it a night to remember! 🍷🎶💃
Fee: $15.00
Rock out with Don't Tell Mary at Oak Knoll Winery! 🎶