Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Friday-Night-Live-Dont-Tell-Mary
All Dates:Jun 13, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Friday Night Live featuring Don't Tell Mary

🎉 Don’t Tell Mary is taking over the winery! 🎉

📅 Friday, June 13, 2025
⏰ 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

🎟️ Tickets:
• Advance: $15 (21+ only)
• Members: $10 (up to 4 tickets)
• Door: $20 (after 4 PM)

🚚 Food Truck: West Coast Phylliz 🥪🔥

Crank up the fun with an electrifying night of live music, mouthwatering eats, and all the wine you love. Grab your crew and let’s make it a night to remember! 🍷🎶💃

 

Fee: $15.00

Rock out with Don't Tell Mary at Oak Knoll Winery! 🎶

Oak Knoll Winery
