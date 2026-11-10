Friday Night Live featuring Baz Moto

Friday Night Live - featuring Baz Moto -

📅Date: Friday, November 20, 2026



⏰Time: 6PM - 9PM (Doors open at 5:00PM)



General Admission: 15.00



Club Members: $10 per person (Limit 4 tickets per member – must sign in to purchase)



This is a 21 and up Event ONLY



🛑 Online Registration Closes at 4PM on Event Day



Food Trucks On-Site: Boro Burgers



Things to Know:

🚫 No outside beverages allowed of any kinda

🌭 You can bring your own food or purchase from vendors

🐶 NO PETS

🎟️ Get your tickets now & join us for a night of great music and fun! 🎶🔥

NO REFUNDS

Fee: $15.00