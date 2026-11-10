|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0411/friday-night-live--baz-moto--nov-20
|All Dates:
Friday Night Live featuring Baz Moto
Friday Night Live - featuring Baz Moto -
📅Date: Friday, November 20, 2026
⏰Time: 6PM - 9PM (Doors open at 5:00PM)
General Admission: 15.00
Club Members: $10 per person (Limit 4 tickets per member – must sign in to purchase)
This is a 21 and up Event ONLY
🛑 Online Registration Closes at 4PM on Event Day
Food Trucks On-Site: Boro Burgers
Things to Know:
🚫 No outside beverages allowed of any kinda
🌭 You can bring your own food or purchase from vendors
🐶 NO PETS
🎟️ Get your tickets now & join us for a night of great music and fun! 🎶🔥
NO REFUNDS
Fee: $15.00
Friday nights deserve a little volume! 🎶 Catch live bands at Oak Knoll Winery, grab your favorite beverage, sing along, dance if the mood hits, and kick off your weekend the right way. Great music, great drinks, zero stuffiness, and plenty of fun.