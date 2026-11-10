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Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0411/friday-night-live--baz-moto--nov-20
All Dates:Nov 20, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Friday Night Live featuring Baz Moto

Friday Night Live - featuring Baz Moto -
📅Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

⏰Time: 6PM - 9PM (Doors open at 5:00PM)

General Admission: 15.00

Club Members: $10 per person (Limit 4 tickets per member – must sign in to purchase)

This is a 21 and up Event ONLY

🛑 Online Registration Closes at 4PM on Event Day

Food Trucks On-Site: Boro Burgers

Things to Know:
🚫 No outside beverages allowed of any kinda
🌭 You can bring your own food or purchase from vendors
🐶 NO PETS
🎟️ Get your tickets now & join us for a night of great music and fun! 🎶🔥
NO REFUNDS

 

Fee: $15.00

Friday nights deserve a little volume! 🎶 Catch live bands at Oak Knoll Winery, grab your favorite beverage, sing along, dance if the mood hits, and kick off your weekend the right way. Great music, great drinks, zero stuffiness, and plenty of fun.

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
November (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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