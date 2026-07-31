|Location:
|Ghost Hill Cellars
|Map:
|9700 NE Oak Springs Farm Rd, Carlton, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038576070
|Email:
|Cambower@ghosthillcellars.com
|Website:
|https://www.ghosthillcellars.com/upcoming-events/
|All Dates:
Friday Night Lights
Ghost Hill Cellars is open until 9 PM on Fridays with live music, food trucks, and glass pour or bottle purchases. Come on up and enjoy the beautiful sunset alongside some lovely tunes and local fare! Check our website for reservation details and the specifics for each week. See you soon!
We’re staying open late on Fridays until the end of October!