Location: Ghost Hill Cellars Map: 9700 NE Oak Springs Farm Rd, Carlton, OR 97128 Phone: 5038576070 Email: Cambower@ghosthillcellars.com Website: https://www.ghosthillcellars.com/upcoming-events/ All Dates: Jul 17, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Jul 24, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Jul 31, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Aug 7, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Aug 14, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Aug 28, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sep 4, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sep 11, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sep 18, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sep 25, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Oct 2, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Oct 9, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Oct 16, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Oct 23, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Friday Night Lights

Ghost Hill Cellars is open until 9 PM on Fridays with live music, food trucks, and glass pour or bottle purchases. Come on up and enjoy the beautiful sunset alongside some lovely tunes and local fare! Check our website for reservation details and the specifics for each week. See you soon!