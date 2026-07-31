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Location:Ghost Hill Cellars
Map:9700 NE Oak Springs Farm Rd, Carlton, OR 97128
Phone: 5038576070
Email:Cambower@ghosthillcellars.com
Website:https://www.ghosthillcellars.com/upcoming-events/
All Dates:Jul 17, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 24, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 31, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 7, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 14, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 28, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 4, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 11, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 18, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 25, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 2, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 9, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 16, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 23, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Friday Night Lights

Ghost Hill Cellars is open until 9 PM on Fridays with live music, food trucks, and glass pour or bottle purchases. Come on up and enjoy the beautiful sunset alongside some lovely tunes and local fare! Check our website for reservation details and the specifics for each week. See you soon!

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© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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