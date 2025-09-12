 Calendar Home
Location:Ghost Hill Cellars
Map:9700 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 5038576070
Email:cambower@ghosthillcellars.com
Website:https://block55.app/location/ghosthill_cellars#events
All Dates:Jun 6, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 13, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 20, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 27, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 4, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 11, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 18, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 1, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 8, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 15, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 22, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 29, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 5, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 12, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 19, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 26, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 3, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 10, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 17, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 31, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Friday Night Lights

Ghost Hill Cellars is open until 9:00PM on Friday nights through the season. We call it “Friday Night Lights”. Experience amazing sunsets while enjoying food ordered from local Carlton restaurants or food trucks. Club members will enjoy their discounts on all bottle purchases for the evening. Check our website for our live music Fridays. Reservations are recommended.

