|Location:
|Ghost Hill Cellars
|Map:
|9700 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|5038576070
|Email:
|cambower@ghosthillcellars.com
|Website:
|https://block55.app/location/ghosthill_cellars#events
|All Dates:
Friday Night Lights
Ghost Hill Cellars is open until 9:00PM on Friday nights through the season. We call it “Friday Night Lights”. Experience amazing sunsets while enjoying food ordered from local Carlton restaurants or food trucks. Club members will enjoy their discounts on all bottle purchases for the evening. Check our website for our live music Fridays. Reservations are recommended.
Ghost Hills will be open until sunset every Friday night from May 2 to Oct 31.