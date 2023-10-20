Friday Night Flight - PNW Wine Tasting

Backcountry Wine Tasting Room is proud to announce the launch of their new Friday night wine flight tasting events, featuring a selection of Pacific Northwest wines curated by owner and wine aficionado, Jack Cranley. Backcountry Wine Tasting Room is the perfect setting for an evening of wine tasting and music. The space is designed for comfort, listening and sampling fine wines, and features rotating local DJs who will be playing vinyl sets of ambient, psychedelic rock and rare finds. Fridays: 5-9pm
Backcountry Wine Tasting Room is proud to announce the launch of their new Friday night wine flight tasting events, featuring a selection of Pacific Northwest wines curated by owner and wine aficionado, Jack Cranley.Backcountry Wine Tasting Room is the perfect setting for an evening of wine tasting and music. The space is designed for comfort, listening and sampling fine wines, and features rotating ...