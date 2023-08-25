 Calendar Home
Location:The Ford Building
Map:2505 SE 11th # 117, Portland, Oregon 97202
Phone: 5033802483
Email:cranley@gmail.com
Website:http://https://backcountrywinebar.com/about-us/
All Dates:Jul 7, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 14, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 21, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 28, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 4, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 11, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 18, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 25, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 1, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 8, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 15, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 22, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 29, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 6, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 13, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 20, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 27, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Friday Night Flight - PNW Wine Tasting

Backcountry Wine Tasting Room is proud to announce the launch of their new Friday night wine flight tasting events, featuring a selection of Pacific Northwest wines curated by owner and wine aficionado, Jack Cranley.
Backcountry Wine Tasting Room is the perfect setting for an evening of wine tasting and music. The space is designed for comfort, listening and sampling fine wines, and features rotating local DJs who will be playing vinyl sets of ambient, psychedelic rock and rare finds.
Fridays: 5-9pm

 

Fee: $Flights vary, or by the glass

Backcountry Wine Tasting Room is proud to announce the launch of their new Friday night wine flight tasting events, featuring a selection of Pacific Northwest wines curated by owner and wine aficionado, Jack Cranley.Backcountry Wine Tasting Room is the perfect setting for an evening of wine tasting and music. The space is designed for comfort, listening and sampling fine wines, and features rotating ...
The Ford Building
The Ford Building 97202 2505 SE 11th # 117, Portland, Oregon 97202
July (2023)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable