|Location:
|Hinman Vineyards
|Map:
|27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene, OR 97405
|Phone:
|5413451945
|Email:
|info@hinmanvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.hinmanvineyards.com/events/friday-night-concerts
|All Dates:
Friday Night Concerts in Wine Country!
Our summer concerts are back and better than ever! Join us for live music on our outdoor stage from 6:30–8:30 PM, delicious food carts, and partnerships with local charities so that every concert gives back to our community.
Tickets: $7 each
All guests over the age of 2 must have a ticket. Tickets are required and must be purchased in advance.
These concerts are family-friendly! Picnics and dogs on a leash are welcome. Doors open at 5:30 PM.
Fee: $7
Join us for live music on our outdoor stage, food carts, & partnerships with local charities!