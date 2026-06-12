Friday Night Concerts in Wine Country!

Our summer concerts are back and better than ever! Join us for live music on our outdoor stage from 6:30–8:30 PM, delicious food carts, and partnerships with local charities so that every concert gives back to our community.



Tickets: $7 each

All guests over the age of 2 must have a ticket. Tickets are required and must be purchased in advance.



These concerts are family-friendly! Picnics and dogs on a leash are welcome. Doors open at 5:30 PM.

Fee: $7