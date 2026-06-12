 Calendar Home
Location:Hinman Vineyards
Map:27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene, OR 97405
Phone: 5413451945
Email:info@hinmanvineyards.com
Website:https://www.hinmanvineyards.com/events/friday-night-concerts
All Dates:Jun 12, 2026 - Sep 4, 2026 6:30-8:30 pm on Fridays!

Friday Night Concerts in Wine Country!

Our summer concerts are back and better than ever! Join us for live music on our outdoor stage from 6:30–8:30 PM, delicious food carts, and partnerships with local charities so that every concert gives back to our community.

Tickets: $7 each
All guests over the age of 2 must have a ticket. Tickets are required and must be purchased in advance.

These concerts are family-friendly! Picnics and dogs on a leash are welcome. Doors open at 5:30 PM.

 

Fee: $7

Join us for live music on our outdoor stage, food carts, & partnerships with local charities!

Hinman Vineyards
Hinman Vineyards 27012 27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene, OR 97405
June (2026)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable