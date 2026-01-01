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Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035801596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/618906/friday-happy-hour
All Dates:Oct 2, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Oct 16, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Friday Happy Hour

Start your weekend with a glass or bottle of wine while taking in the vineyard views from our scenic Terrace! We'll have a selection of our estate wines and chilled beer from Coattails Brewing available for purchase.

Offered twice monthly, join us from 4:00-7:00 p.m. for wine by the glass, bottle service, snacks and an optional seasonal menu to enjoy with your beverage of choice.

Enjoy special pricing on bottle purchases during Happy Hour!

For October's Seasonal Menu, Chef Sandy Holt of Taste of Excellence will offer a hearty bowl of Beef & Bean Chili served with your choice of toppings and a side of fresh-baked cornbread. $16 per person.

Start your weekend with a glass or bottle of wine while taking in the vineyard views from our scenic Terrace! We'll have a selection of our estate wines and chilled beer from Coattails Brewing available for purchase.

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
October (2026)
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