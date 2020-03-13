|Location:
|Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
|Map:
|455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|503-412-9765
|Email:
|drewr@elizabethchamberscellar.com
|Website:
|http://https://elizabethchamberscellar.com/event-at-elizabeth-chambers-cellar/
|All Dates:
Friday Fandango: Katie Jane Band
Live jams, delicious food, and great wine! Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with fierry fiddle and hot guitar from the Katie Jane Band, Portland's hottest traditional irish band.
Friday Fandango: Katie Jane Band
Live jams, delicious food, and great wine! Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with fierry fiddle and hot guitar from the Katie Jane Band, Portland's hottest traditional irish band.
Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Elizabeth Chambers Cellar 97128 455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128