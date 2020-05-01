 Calendar Home
Location:Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Map:455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503-412-9765
Email:drewr@elizabethchamberscellar.com
Website:http://https://elizabethchamberscellar.com/event-at-elizabeth-chambers-cellar/
All Dates:May 1, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Friday Fandango: Jacob Westfall

Live jams, delicious food, and great wine! Jacob Westfall is a kinetic singer songwriter who crafts hook-laden songs with sophistication and emotional heft. No cover charge.

Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Elizabeth Chambers Cellar 97128 455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
