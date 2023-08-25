 Calendar Home
Location:2995 Michigan City Rd Nw
Map:2995 Michigan City Rd Nw, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5033621596
Email:cellarmaster@redhakwine.com
Website:http://www.redhawkwine.com
All Dates:Aug 25, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Friday After Hours

Kick off you weekend with our last friday after hours of the season Augaust 25th 5-8pm. There will be music by - Blacksmith Neighbors, food for available for purchase, reservations NOT required, no outside alcohol.

Friday August 25th join us for wine, live music, and food available for purchase from 5-8pm.

