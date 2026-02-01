Fresh Truffle Marketplace

After a pandemic hiatus, the Oregon Truffle Festival’s Fresh Truffle Marketplace returns on February 28, 2026, inviting guests back to one of the most anticipated winter gatherings in the Willamette Valley. Hosted in McMinnville at Stillwater, in the heart of Oregon wine country, the walk-around event celebrates Oregon’s native truffles and seasonal bounty. This immersive tasting experience highlights fresh Oregon truffles, regional wines, and artisan foods.



As the largest fresh truffle marketplace in Oregon, the event offers dog-harvested truffles sold directly by harvesters, alongside vendors sharing their truffle-infused products created in collaboration with the Oregon Truffle Festival.



Guests can sample and purchase truffled chocolate, cheese, macarons, and more, while enjoying cooking tutorials and a truffle dog demonstration. The Fresh Truffle Marketplace exemplifies the growing culture around Oregon’s native truffles and provides an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to experience Oregon truffles—shaved, infused, in both savory and sweet applications.



The Oregon Truffle Festival has partnered with Oregon Taste, a public service project of the James Beard Public Market, to bring the Fresh Truffle Marketplace to McMinnville in 2026.

Fee: $30