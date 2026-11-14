French Wine Essentials

Dive into France’s best vineyards, learn about the country’s historic grapes, and discover how these wines intertwine with the history, cuisine, and culture of France.



French Wine Essentials includes 2 interactive and engaging learning days guided by an expert wine educator.



In addition to in-person class sessions and tastings, your tuition includes your French Wine Essentials textbook; interactive, online learning resources; and an optional certification exam offered at the end of the course.

Fee: $690