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Location:Wine and Drinks Academy
Map:3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:cheers@winedrinksacademy.com
Website:https://www.winedrinksacademy.com/wine-scholar-guild-french-essentials
All Dates:Nov 14, 2026
Nov 15, 2026

French Wine Essentials

Dive into France’s best vineyards, learn about the country’s historic grapes, and discover how these wines intertwine with the history, cuisine, and culture of France.

French Wine Essentials includes 2 interactive and engaging learning days guided by an expert wine educator.

In addition to in-person class sessions and tastings, your tuition includes your French Wine Essentials textbook; interactive, online learning resources; and an optional certification exam offered at the end of the course.

 

Fee: $690

An in-depth and expansive exploration of France’s most iconic wines.

Wine and Drinks Academy
Wine and Drinks Academy 97206 3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
November (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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