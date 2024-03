French Comparative Wine Tasting

Join us for a comparative wine event hosted by Natalie’s Estate Winery. Taste and learn about 8 wines showcasing the local varietals of Natalie’s Estate Winery compared to our French counterparts.



This rich tasting experience will give you a tour around France, and in our own Oregon & Washington backyard.



Enjoy something to meet all your senses and flavor journeys!



Your ticket includes:

Eight Wines to Taste – Four varietals from Natalie’s Estate and Four French regions-

Natalie’s Estate Chardonnay vs. Chablis

Natalie’s Estate Syrah vs. Rhone Valley

Natalie’s Estate Merlot vs. St. Emilion, Bordeaux

Natalie’s Estate Cabernet Sauvignon. vs. Medoc, Bordeaux



Paired hors d’oeuvres with each wine flight



Educational experience exploring the Old-World wines and our vision of wines from the Northwest.



When: Sunday, March 24, 2024

Time: 2:00 pm to 4 pm

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132

Tickets: $75 per person

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comparative-wine-tasting-french-wines-natalies-estate-wines-tickets-797983017687?



https://www.facebook.com/events/228409556903794/



More details: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

