|Freja Cellars Tasting Room
|16691 SW McFee Place, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|5037138830
|frejaman@yahoo.com
|http://16691 SW McFee Place
Freja Cellars: Wine Tasting
We will open our tasting room to the public on November 16th 11-5 to taste our award winning Pinot Noir, Albariño and Rose wines. We will be closed Thanksgiving Weekend.
Fee: $25 tasting fee waived with any purchase
Last chance to taste our award winning Pinot Noir, Albariño and Rose wines for this year.