Location:Freja Cellars Tasting Room
Map:16691 SW McFee Place, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 5037138830
Email:frejaman@yahoo.com
Website:http://16691 SW McFee Place
All Dates:Nov 16, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Freja Cellars: Wine Tasting

We will open our tasting room to the public on November 16th 11-5 to taste our award winning Pinot Noir, Albariño and Rose wines. We will be closed Thanksgiving Weekend.

 

Fee: $25 tasting fee waived with any purchase

Last chance to taste our award winning Pinot Noir, Albariño and Rose wines for this year.

