 Calendar Home
Location:Lumos Wine Co.
Map:24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
Phone: 5419293519
Email:natalie@lumoswine.com
Website:https://lumoswine.com/event/drzoo/
All Dates:Sep 1, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Free Summer Music at Lumos

DrZoo is a Corvallis Oregon based rock and roll band consisting of Patrick Chappell, Jeff Parker, Erica Prince, Leo Prince-Brookes and Seth Bernstein. They play a mix of originals and covers. Their music features lots of harmony, soaring solos, and a driving beat. Their style is eclectic. Their covers range from Phish to Keb Mo to the Allman Brothers. The band’s originals are similarly diverse. DrZoo’s music is easy to listen to. It is sometimes complex. At times you will want to dance. Come check them out!

Nomadic Pizza food truck will be serving wood fired pizzas all weekend long from 12-6pm!

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. This is a free concert and all are welcome!

UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:
Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR
Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride
Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band
Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones

DrZoo will be playing at Lumos on Labor Day Monday, Sept 1 from 2-4pm under the oaks.

Lumos Wine Co.
Lumos Wine Co. 24000 24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
September (2025)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable