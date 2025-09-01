Free Summer Music at Lumos

DrZoo is a Corvallis Oregon based rock and roll band consisting of Patrick Chappell, Jeff Parker, Erica Prince, Leo Prince-Brookes and Seth Bernstein. They play a mix of originals and covers. Their music features lots of harmony, soaring solos, and a driving beat. Their style is eclectic. Their covers range from Phish to Keb Mo to the Allman Brothers. The band’s originals are similarly diverse. DrZoo’s music is easy to listen to. It is sometimes complex. At times you will want to dance. Come check them out!



Nomadic Pizza food truck will be serving wood fired pizzas all weekend long from 12-6pm!



Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. This is a free concert and all are welcome!



UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:

Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR

Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride

Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band

Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones