Free Summer Music at Lumos

Tuesday String Band is a bluegrass trio of young music professionals who met through the music program at Western Oregon University. They love entertaining crowds with fast pickin’, humorous onstage banter, and string band versions of music from a wide variety of styles. These boys have performed in numerous Oregon cities and are all working on building careers in music performance and music education. They’re on a special mission to keep the great string band tradition alive and relevant to the younger generations right here in the beautiful Willamette Valley.



In their first year as a band, Tuesday String Band played over 100 shows throughout Oregon and Washington, including the North Cascades Bluegrass Festival in Bellingham, WA. They were featured on KGW News Portland for their music, were named the “House Band of Monmouth, Oregon” by the town Mayor, and had an article about them published in The Bluegrass Express – the quarterly publication of the Oregon Bluegrass Association.



Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy some wine and tunes. This is a free concert and all are welcome!



Nomadic Pizza food truck will be serving their tasty, wood fired pizzas all weekend long from 12-6pm.



UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:

Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo

Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR

Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride

Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band

Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones