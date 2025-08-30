|Location:
|Lumos Wine Co.
|24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
|5419293519
|natalie@lumoswine.com
|https://lumoswine.com/event/jam-wagon-8-30/
Free Summer Music at Lumos
Jam Wagon is a local, genre-fluid band full of awesome bringing tasty down-home folk & blues to Lumos.
Nomadic Pizza food truck will be serving tasty, wood fired pizzas all weekend-long from 12-6pm!
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. This is a free concert and all are welcome!
UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:
Sun, Aug 31 ~ Tuesday String Band
Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo
Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR
Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride
Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band
Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones
