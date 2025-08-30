Free Summer Music at Lumos

Jam Wagon is a local, genre-fluid band full of awesome bringing tasty down-home folk & blues to Lumos.



Nomadic Pizza food truck will be serving tasty, wood fired pizzas all weekend-long from 12-6pm!



Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. This is a free concert and all are welcome!



UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:

Sun, Aug 31 ~ Tuesday String Band

Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo

Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR

Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride

Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band

Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones