|Location:
|Lumos Wine Co.
|Map:
|24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
|Phone:
|5419293519
|Email:
|natalie@lumoswine.com
|Website:
|https://lumoswine.com/event/choro-na-cozinha-august-24/
|All Dates:
Free Summer Music at Lumos
Choro na Cozinha (“Choro in the Kitchen”) plays a Brazilian urban popular music style known as Choro, melding Afro-Brazilian rhythms with European-influenced form and harmonies.
The music ranges from lively, to heartfelt, with melodies that celebrate and also express deep longing and beauty.
The trio is Kimberly Cullen (vocals & percussion), Bill Pfender (clarinet & vocals) and John Bliss (guitar & bandolim).
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. This is a free concert and all are welcome!
UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:
Sat, Aug 30 ~ Jam Wagon
Sun, Aug 31 ~ Tuesday String Band
Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo
Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR
Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride
Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band
Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones
Choro na Cozinha will play at Lumos on Sunday, August 24 from 2-4pm under the oaks.