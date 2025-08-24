Free Summer Music at Lumos

Choro na Cozinha (“Choro in the Kitchen”) plays a Brazilian urban popular music style known as Choro, melding Afro-Brazilian rhythms with European-influenced form and harmonies.



The music ranges from lively, to heartfelt, with melodies that celebrate and also express deep longing and beauty.



The trio is Kimberly Cullen (vocals & percussion), Bill Pfender (clarinet & vocals) and John Bliss (guitar & bandolim).



Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. This is a free concert and all are welcome!



UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:

Sat, Aug 30 ~ Jam Wagon

Sun, Aug 31 ~ Tuesday String Band

Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo

Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR

Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride

Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band

Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones



