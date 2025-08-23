Free Summer Music at Lumos

Valarie Mulberry is a performing, singer-songwriter that mixes country and soul together with a focus on catchy and uplifting melodies that are centered around her beautiful and magnetic voice. Her music, called Sunshine Rhythm and Blues, has reached audiences on the West Coast after her album “The Simple Things” had three songs placed in rotation on three commercial radio stations. Her performances are inspiring and engaging as she amuses her audience with her stories and goofy banter.



Currently, based in Idaho, Valarie grew up in a rural community on the Oregon Coast. She will be highlighting the songs that will be on her next album.



Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. This is a free concert and all are welcome!





UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:

Sun, Aug 24 ~ Choro na Cozinha

Sat, Aug 30 ~ Jam Wagon

Sun, Aug 31 ~ Tuesday String Band

Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo

Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR

Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride

Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band

Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones