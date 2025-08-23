|Location:
|Lumos Wine Co.
|24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
|5419293519
|natalie@lumoswine.com
|https://lumoswine.com/event/valarie-mulberry/
Free Summer Music at Lumos
Valarie Mulberry is a performing, singer-songwriter that mixes country and soul together with a focus on catchy and uplifting melodies that are centered around her beautiful and magnetic voice. Her music, called Sunshine Rhythm and Blues, has reached audiences on the West Coast after her album “The Simple Things” had three songs placed in rotation on three commercial radio stations. Her performances are inspiring and engaging as she amuses her audience with her stories and goofy banter.
Currently, based in Idaho, Valarie grew up in a rural community on the Oregon Coast. She will be highlighting the songs that will be on her next album.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. This is a free concert and all are welcome!
UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:
Sun, Aug 24 ~ Choro na Cozinha
Sat, Aug 30 ~ Jam Wagon
Sun, Aug 31 ~ Tuesday String Band
Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo
Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR
Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride
Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band
Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones
Valarie Mulberry will play at Lumos on Saturday, August 23rd from 2-4pm under the oaks