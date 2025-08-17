 Calendar Home
Location:Lumos Wine Co.
Map:24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
Phone: 5419293519
Email:natalie@lumoswine.com
Website:https://lumoswine.com/event/easy-targets/
All Dates:Aug 17, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Free Summer Music at Lumos

When the Easy Targets play their brand of rock you remember, here’s what they hear over and over…

“Wow! Haven’t heard that song in ages!”
“Thanks for playing that!”
“What a great song! I’d almost forgotten it!”

That’s what happens when you hear some of the great gems of the 60s and 70s. Rock you remember… or maybe you forgot how great it was.


Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes.
This is a free concert and all are welcome!

The Easy Targets will be playing at Lumos from 2-4pm on Sunday, August 17th under the oaks.

