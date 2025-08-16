 Calendar Home
Location:Lumos Wine Co.
Map:24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
Phone: 5419293519
Email:natalie@lumoswine.com
Website:https://lumoswine.com/event/the-cooper-hollow-jazz-quintet/
All Dates:Aug 16, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Free Summer Music at Lumos

The Cooper Hollow Jazz Quintet includes Fred Berman: saxophone and Flute, Mark Bielman: upright and electric bass, Brian Bucolo: drums, David Clausnitzer: trumpet and flugelhorn, and David Feinberg: piano.

Although individual members have played a wide variety of music with many ensembles through the years, their focus has always been on jazz, especially as a quintet. A quintet enables the group to play most of the jazz styles and arrangements from the 1940s through the present day. These include, among others, music by Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Clifford Brown, Horace Silver, Art Blakey, Miles Davis, and Wayne Shorter, as well as original tunes by band members.

This concert is free and open to everyone.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy some wine and tunes. Picnics are always welcome!


UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:
Sun, Aug 17 ~ The Easy Targets
Sat, Aug 23 ~ Valarie Mulberry
Sun, Aug 24 ~ Choro na Cozinha
Sat, Aug 30 ~ Jam Wagon
Sun, Aug 31 ~ Tuesday String Band
Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo
Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR
Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride
Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band
Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones

The Cooper Hollow Jazz Quintet will play at Lumos on Sat, Aug 16th from 2-4pm under the oaks.

Lumos Wine Co.
Lumos Wine Co. 24000 24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable