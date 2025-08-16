|Location:
|Lumos Wine Co.
|Map:
|24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
|Phone:
|5419293519
|Email:
|natalie@lumoswine.com
|Website:
|https://lumoswine.com/event/the-cooper-hollow-jazz-quintet/
|All Dates:
Free Summer Music at Lumos
The Cooper Hollow Jazz Quintet includes Fred Berman: saxophone and Flute, Mark Bielman: upright and electric bass, Brian Bucolo: drums, David Clausnitzer: trumpet and flugelhorn, and David Feinberg: piano.
Although individual members have played a wide variety of music with many ensembles through the years, their focus has always been on jazz, especially as a quintet. A quintet enables the group to play most of the jazz styles and arrangements from the 1940s through the present day. These include, among others, music by Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Clifford Brown, Horace Silver, Art Blakey, Miles Davis, and Wayne Shorter, as well as original tunes by band members.
This concert is free and open to everyone.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy some wine and tunes. Picnics are always welcome!
UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:
Sun, Aug 17 ~ The Easy Targets
Sat, Aug 23 ~ Valarie Mulberry
Sun, Aug 24 ~ Choro na Cozinha
Sat, Aug 30 ~ Jam Wagon
Sun, Aug 31 ~ Tuesday String Band
Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo
Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR
Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride
Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band
Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones
The Cooper Hollow Jazz Quintet will play at Lumos on Sat, Aug 16th from 2-4pm under the oaks.