Free Summer Music at Lumos

The Cooper Hollow Jazz Quintet includes Fred Berman: saxophone and Flute, Mark Bielman: upright and electric bass, Brian Bucolo: drums, David Clausnitzer: trumpet and flugelhorn, and David Feinberg: piano.



Although individual members have played a wide variety of music with many ensembles through the years, their focus has always been on jazz, especially as a quintet. A quintet enables the group to play most of the jazz styles and arrangements from the 1940s through the present day. These include, among others, music by Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Clifford Brown, Horace Silver, Art Blakey, Miles Davis, and Wayne Shorter, as well as original tunes by band members.



This concert is free and open to everyone.



Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy some wine and tunes. Picnics are always welcome!





UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:

Sun, Aug 17 ~ The Easy Targets

Sat, Aug 23 ~ Valarie Mulberry

Sun, Aug 24 ~ Choro na Cozinha

Sat, Aug 30 ~ Jam Wagon

Sun, Aug 31 ~ Tuesday String Band

Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo

Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR

Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride

Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band

Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones