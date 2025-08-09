|Location:
|Lumos Wine Co.
|Map:
|24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
|Phone:
|5419293519
|Email:
|natalie@lumoswine.com
|Website:
|https://lumoswine.com/event/plaehn-hino-blues-band-august-9/
|All Dates:
Free Summer Music at Lumos
The Plaehn and Hino Blues Band offers up a danceable repertoire chock full of country blues, R&B, old country, and originals.
For more information about the band, check out their site: artistecard.com/plaehnhino
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. This is a free concert and all are welcome!
Nomadic Pizza food truck will be serving their tasty, wood fired pizzas all weekend long from 12-6pm.
UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:
Sat, Aug 16 ~ Cooper Hollow Jazz Quintet
Sun, Aug 17 ~ The Easy Targets
Sat, Aug 23 ~ Valarie Mulberry
Sun, Aug 24 ~ Choro na Cozinha
Sat, Aug 30 ~ Jam Wagon
Sun, Aug 31 ~ Tuesday String Band
Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo
Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR
Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride
Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band
Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones
