Location:Lumos Wine Co.
Map:24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
Phone: 5419293519
Email:natalie@lumoswine.com
Website:https://lumoswine.com/event/plaehn-hino-blues-band-august-9/
All Dates:Aug 9, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Free Summer Music at Lumos

The Plaehn and Hino Blues Band offers up a danceable repertoire chock full of country blues, R&B, old country, and originals.

For more information about the band, check out their site: artistecard.com/plaehnhino

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. This is a free concert and all are welcome!

Nomadic Pizza food truck will be serving their tasty, wood fired pizzas all weekend long from 12-6pm.

UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:
Sat, Aug 16 ~ Cooper Hollow Jazz Quintet
Sun, Aug 17 ~ The Easy Targets
Sat, Aug 23 ~ Valarie Mulberry
Sun, Aug 24 ~ Choro na Cozinha
Sat, Aug 30 ~ Jam Wagon
Sun, Aug 31 ~ Tuesday String Band
Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo
Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR
Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride
Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band
Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones

The Plaehn and Hino Blues Band will be playing at Lumos from 2-4pm on Saturday, August 9th.

