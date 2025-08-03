Free Summer Music at Lumos

The Brutal Bridges Band is best described as a Corvallis-based group of singer-songwriters & music-lovers blending rockabilly, indie and alternative with a creative cadence of funk and a dash of drawl-less country. They love performing for their community and making new fans and friends along the way.



Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. Picnics are welcome.



This is a free concert!



UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:

Sat, Aug 9 ~ Plaehn & Hino Blues Band

Sat, Aug 16 ~ Cooper Hollow Jazz Quintet

Sun, Aug 17 ~ The Easy Targets

Sat, Aug 23 ~ Valarie Mulberry

Sun, Aug 24 ~ Choro na Cozinha

Sat, Aug 30 ~ Jam Wagon

Sun, Aug 31 ~ Tuesday String Band

Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo

Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR

Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride

Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band

Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones