|Location:
|Lumos Wine Co.
|Map:
|24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
|Phone:
|5419293519
|Email:
|natalie@lumoswine.com
|Website:
|https://lumoswine.com/event/brutal-bridges-band-august-3/
|All Dates:
Free Summer Music at Lumos
The Brutal Bridges Band is best described as a Corvallis-based group of singer-songwriters & music-lovers blending rockabilly, indie and alternative with a creative cadence of funk and a dash of drawl-less country. They love performing for their community and making new fans and friends along the way.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. Picnics are welcome.
This is a free concert!
UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:
Sat, Aug 9 ~ Plaehn & Hino Blues Band
Sat, Aug 16 ~ Cooper Hollow Jazz Quintet
Sun, Aug 17 ~ The Easy Targets
Sat, Aug 23 ~ Valarie Mulberry
Sun, Aug 24 ~ Choro na Cozinha
Sat, Aug 30 ~ Jam Wagon
Sun, Aug 31 ~ Tuesday String Band
Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo
Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR
Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride
Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band
Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones
The Brutal Bridges Band will be playing at Lumos on Sunday, August 3rd from 2-4pm under the oaks