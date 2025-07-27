Free Summer Music at Lumos

Tune Tours is a Great American Standards band that got its start during the early covid era with the video series of the same name that they made all over the state of Oregon. They received wide exposure and acclaim while sharing their music outdoors in the summer of 2020 and 2021 on Youtube. They’ve Opened for Norah Jones at the Britt Festival, performed at the Mt Hood Jazz Festival, Blue Mountain Community College, the Oregon Garden, wineries and venues, festivals, and events all over the state.



Tune Tours is an acoustic combo created by Jon Deshler on trumpet and Neal Grandstaff on guitar. They perform in duos, trios, quartets, and quintets as needed. See some of their work at: https://www.youtube.com/@jondeshler



Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy some wine and tunes.

This is a free concert and all are welcome!



Nomadic Pizza food truck will be serving their tasty, wood fired pizzas all weekend long from 12-6pm.



UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:

Sun, Aug 3 ~ Brutal Bridges Band

Sat, Aug 9 ~ Plaehn & Hino Blues Band

Sat, Aug 16 ~ Cooper Hollow Jazz Quintet

Sun, Aug 17 ~ The Easy Targets

Sat, Aug 23 ~ Valarie Mulberry

Sun, Aug 24 ~ Choro na Cozinha

Sat, Aug 30 ~ Jam Wagon

Sun, Aug 31 ~ Tuesday String Band

Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo

Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR

Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride

Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band

Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones