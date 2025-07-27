|Location:
|Lumos Wine Co.
|Map:
|24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
|Phone:
|5419293519
|Email:
|natalie@lumoswine.com
|Website:
|https://lumoswine.com/event/tune-tours/
|All Dates:
Free Summer Music at Lumos
Tune Tours is a Great American Standards band that got its start during the early covid era with the video series of the same name that they made all over the state of Oregon. They received wide exposure and acclaim while sharing their music outdoors in the summer of 2020 and 2021 on Youtube. They’ve Opened for Norah Jones at the Britt Festival, performed at the Mt Hood Jazz Festival, Blue Mountain Community College, the Oregon Garden, wineries and venues, festivals, and events all over the state.
Tune Tours is an acoustic combo created by Jon Deshler on trumpet and Neal Grandstaff on guitar. They perform in duos, trios, quartets, and quintets as needed. See some of their work at: https://www.youtube.com/@jondeshler
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy some wine and tunes.
This is a free concert and all are welcome!
Nomadic Pizza food truck will be serving their tasty, wood fired pizzas all weekend long from 12-6pm.
UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:
Sun, Aug 3 ~ Brutal Bridges Band
Sat, Aug 9 ~ Plaehn & Hino Blues Band
Sat, Aug 16 ~ Cooper Hollow Jazz Quintet
Sun, Aug 17 ~ The Easy Targets
Sat, Aug 23 ~ Valarie Mulberry
Sun, Aug 24 ~ Choro na Cozinha
Sat, Aug 30 ~ Jam Wagon
Sun, Aug 31 ~ Tuesday String Band
Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo
Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR
Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride
Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band
Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones
Tune Tours will be playing at Lumos on Sunday, July 27th from 2-4pm under the oaks.