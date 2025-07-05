 Calendar Home
Location:Lumos Wine Co.
Map:24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
Phone: 5419293519
Email:natalie@lumoswine.com
Website:https://lumoswine.com/event/summer-of-love/
All Dates:Jul 5, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Free Summer Music at Lumos

Summer of Love is a dynamic four piece band that features the songs from the iconic 1967 Summer of Love: The Beatles, Doors, Donovan, etc, etc.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes.
This is a free concert and all are welcome!

Nomadic Pizza food truck will be serving their tasty, wood fired pizzas all weekend long from 12-6pm.


UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:
Sun, July 13 ~ Tuesday String Band
Sun, July 27 ~ Tune Tours
Sun, Aug 3 ~ Brutal Bridges Band
Sat, Aug 9 ~ Plaehn & Hino Blues Band
Sat, Aug 16 ~ Cooper Hollow Jazz Quintet
Sun, Aug 17 ~ The Easy Targets
Sat, Aug 23 ~ Valarie Mulberry
Sun, Aug 24 ~ Choro na Cozinha
Sat, Aug 30 ~ Jam Wagon
Sun, Aug 31 ~ Tuesday String Band
Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo
Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR
Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride
Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band
Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones

