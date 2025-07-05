Free Summer Music at Lumos

Summer of Love is a dynamic four piece band that features the songs from the iconic 1967 Summer of Love: The Beatles, Doors, Donovan, etc, etc.



Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes.

This is a free concert and all are welcome!



Nomadic Pizza food truck will be serving their tasty, wood fired pizzas all weekend long from 12-6pm.





UPCOMING Summer Music at Lumos:

Sun, July 13 ~ Tuesday String Band

Sun, July 27 ~ Tune Tours

Sun, Aug 3 ~ Brutal Bridges Band

Sat, Aug 9 ~ Plaehn & Hino Blues Band

Sat, Aug 16 ~ Cooper Hollow Jazz Quintet

Sun, Aug 17 ~ The Easy Targets

Sat, Aug 23 ~ Valarie Mulberry

Sun, Aug 24 ~ Choro na Cozinha

Sat, Aug 30 ~ Jam Wagon

Sun, Aug 31 ~ Tuesday String Band

Mon, Sept 1 ~ DrZoo

Sun, Sept 7 ~ DRTR

Sat, Sept 13 ~ Enjoy the Ride

Sun, Sept 14 ~ Antiquity String Band

Sun, Sept 21 ~ D’Petal Tones