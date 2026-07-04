|Location:
|Bella Vida 360°
|Map:
|18000 Northwest Belt Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
|Phone:
|503-538-9821
|Email:
|veronica@bellavida.com
|Website:
|https://bellavida360.as.me/schedule/518f89d4/appointment/94553443/calendar/12410352
|All Dates:
Fourth of July at Bella Vida 360°
Celebrate the Fourth of July above the valley at Bella Vida 360°! Enjoy breathtaking hilltop views of the Willamette Valley and Cascade Mountains, fireworks in every direction, and extended hours until **10 PM**.
Enjoy one-day-only Fourth of July specials, including discounts on wine purchases and 2-for-1 tastings for both members and non-members. Planning to enjoy a tasting? Please reserve your experience in advance. Otherwise, guests are welcome to stop by anytime after **11 AM** to relax on the lawn, bring a picnic, and celebrate above the valley.
Enjoy one-day-only Fourth of July specials, including wine discounts and 2-for-1 tastings