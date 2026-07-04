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Location:Bella Vida 360°
Map:18000 Northwest Belt Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 503-538-9821
Email:veronica@bellavida.com
Website:https://bellavida360.as.me/schedule/518f89d4/appointment/94553443/calendar/12410352
All Dates:Jul 4, 2026 11:00 am - 10:00 pm please RSVP if you would like a tasting

Fourth of July at Bella Vida 360°

Celebrate the Fourth of July above the valley at Bella Vida 360°! Enjoy breathtaking hilltop views of the Willamette Valley and Cascade Mountains, fireworks in every direction, and extended hours until **10 PM**.

Enjoy one-day-only Fourth of July specials, including discounts on wine purchases and 2-for-1 tastings for both members and non-members. Planning to enjoy a tasting? Please reserve your experience in advance. Otherwise, guests are welcome to stop by anytime after **11 AM** to relax on the lawn, bring a picnic, and celebrate above the valley.

Enjoy one-day-only Fourth of July specials, including wine discounts and 2-for-1 tastings

Bella Vida 360°
Bella Vida 360° 18000 18000 Northwest Belt Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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