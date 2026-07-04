Fourth of July at Bella Vida 360°

Celebrate the Fourth of July above the valley at Bella Vida 360°! Enjoy breathtaking hilltop views of the Willamette Valley and Cascade Mountains, fireworks in every direction, and extended hours until **10 PM**.



Enjoy one-day-only Fourth of July specials, including discounts on wine purchases and 2-for-1 tastings for both members and non-members. Planning to enjoy a tasting? Please reserve your experience in advance. Otherwise, guests are welcome to stop by anytime after **11 AM** to relax on the lawn, bring a picnic, and celebrate above the valley.



